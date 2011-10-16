KANSAS CITY, Missouri The Missouri National Guard is being deployed on Sunday to help search for missing 11-month-old Lisa Irwin in Kansas City.

Gov. Jay Nixon ordered the deployment of 25 members of the Guard's Military Police Company from nearby Harrisonville, Mo., Nixon's office said in a statement.

They will work with a wide-ranging law enforcement task force looking for clues to the baby's disappearance.

The unit will work Sunday only, starting in the morning at an undisclosed location, the statement said.

Irwin was last seen the night of October 3 when her mother said she put her to bed. At 4 a.m. the next day, her father came home from work to find her missing, he said.

About 300 police officers, FBI agents and others have searched for Irwin. About 30 to 50 police are still working on the case, according to Kansas City police.

(Reporting by Kevin Murphy, editing by Ian Simpson)