KANSAS CITY, Mo A lawyer for the parents of missing 11-month-old Lisa Irwin has canceled interviews scheduled on Friday with the infant's two half-brothers, police said.

New York lawyer Joe Tacopina called off the interviews, but did not say why, said Darin Snapp, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department. Tacopina said he would contact police next week to reschedule, Snapp said.

A specialist in interviewing children was supposed to talk to the boys, ages 5 and 8, about Lisa's disappearance. They were home the night of October 3 when she was last seen, said their mother Deborah Bradley.

Bradley said she put Lisa to bed about 6:40 p.m. and the child was discovered missing from their Kansas City home at 4 a.m. the next morning by her father, Jeremy Irwin, when he returned home from work, the couple said. The brothers were interviewed once right after the disappearance.

In addition to canceling the interviews with the boys, the local attorney for the couple called off a media tour of the Irwin house and press conference Thursday about the case.

