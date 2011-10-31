KANSAS CITY, Mo A former attorney for the parents of missing 11-month-old Lisa Irwin vowed on Sunday to keep looking for the child, even though the attorney is no longer on the case.

Cyndy Short had announced Friday she stopped representing Lisa's parents Jeremy Irwin and Deborah Bradley, but she told the media in a brief news release Sunday she and her law firm "will continue to search for Baby Lisa as concerned citizens."

Short said she would hold a press conference on Monday morning at her Kansas City office, though she gave no specifics on what she would discuss.

Short had been brought into the case to work with prominent New York defense lawyer Joe Tacopina. That association ended Friday, the same day an interview scheduled with Lisa's brothers, ages 5 and 8, was canceled, along with a press conference Short scheduled on the case.

Tacopina has not responded to an email seeking comment on why Short is no longer working with the Irwin family. Short has also not commented on that.

Lisa has been missing since the night of October 3, when Bradley said she put her to bed in her crib. Jeremy Irwin said he came home about 4 a.m., found the lights on, doors unlocked, Lisa's bedroom window open and her missing, along with three cell phones.

Police interviewed the couple extensively soon after the disappearance but not recently. They are seeking to interview them again, separately, but have not identified them as suspects in the case.

Meanwhile, several people showed up at the Irwin house on Sunday afternoon to do their own search for Lisa or any clues. One, Joe Robinson, searched a wooded area along a parkway near the Irwin home, which he did not believe police searched.

Another volunteer, Edith Fine-Duskin, said the family asked her to look for the cell phones or any of the clothing Lisa wore that night. She said her own daughter, age 11, was killed in 2003 by a hit-and-run driver who was never caught.

Fine-Duskin has done previous searches for Irwin and attends nightly prayer vigils on the front lawn of the Irwin home.

"I don't want Jeremy and Deborah to live one more day without their daughter," she said.

(Editing by Jerry Norton)