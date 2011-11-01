KANSAS CITY, Mo The New York attorney for the parent's of missing Kansas City infant Lisa Irwin called a halt to media interviews on Tuesday and said the baby's family had to move to a new address to avoid the press.

Joe Tacopina said neither he nor a newly-appointed co-counsel, John Picerno of Kansas City, would be commenting on Lisa's disappearance.

"This standing position may change at any moment as developments occur," Tacopina said in a statement issued to the media through a relative of the baby.

Tacopina said the focus needs to return to finding Lisa, last seen the night of October 3 when Bradley said she put her to bed in her crib. Her father, Jeremy Irwin, said she was gone when he got home at 4 a.m the next morning.

Lisa's disappearance has generated intense media coverage, including interviews Tacopina and Lisa's parents gave on national television. Despite those appearances, Tacopina was critical of the former Kansas City-based lawyer for the couple, Cyndy Short, for calling a press conference for the local media and giving tours of the Irwin home.

Television trucks have been a mainstay outside the Irwin home and the nearby home of a relative, where the couple had been living.

"We were forced to relocate Deborah, Jeremy, and their two young sons out of a family home because members of the media (and some members of the public) continued to approach it with various requests," Tacopina stated.

Tacopina asked that the press respect the couple's privacy. Police interviewed Bradley and Irwin early in the investigation but have been denied recent access. Bradley said police accused her of killing Lisa, but police said neither she nor Irwin are suspects.

