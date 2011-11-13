KANSAS CITY, Mo A call from a cell phone reportedly stolen the night Kansas City infant Lisa Irwin vanished from her home points to the innocence of the parents in her disappearance, their lawyer said Saturday night.

Investigators are still searching for Irwin, last seen when her mother, Deborah Bradley, said she put her to bed the evening of October 3. Lisa's father, Jeremy Irwin, said the girl was gone when he came home at 4 a.m. the next day.

The couple said their three cell phones were also missing. One phone was used at 11:57 p.m. October 3 to call the number of a woman the couple does not know, lawyer John Picerno said Saturday on the "Justice with Judge Jeanine" show on Fox News. The FBI told him of the call, Picerno said.

While police questioned Bradley and Irwin intensely about Lisa's disappearance, the couple insists their daughter and the cell phones were stolen. The cell phone call that night is important evidence, Picerno said.

"What it tells you is our clients are telling the truth," Picerno said. The caller never did reach the woman but a record of the call was logged, he said. The woman, identified by Picerno as Megan Wright, has told reporters she did not know Bradley nor Irwin and cannot explain the call.

Friday, on another Fox News show, "America Live with Megyn Kelly", Picerno said the FBI told him someone tried to access the voice mail and internet of the couple's phone at 3:17 and 3:32 a.m. October 4. That effort happened between one-fifth and one-third of a mile from the Irwin home, he said.

Police have not commented on details of the case.

