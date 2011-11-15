KANSAS CITY, Mo The parents of missing Missouri infant Lisa Irwin will move back into the house where the girl disappeared from her crib in October, their lawyer said on Tuesday.

Jeremy Irwin, Deborah Bradley and their two young sons will return to their home in Kansas City on Tuesday, lawyer Joe Tacopina said in an e-mail. He declined to comment further.

The couple's ranch-style home in northern Kansas City has been the focus of media attention since Lisa disappeared, with reporters and cameras following the police investigation. Bradley and Irwin have been living elsewhere with relatives.

Bradley said she last saw Lisa, 10 months old at the time, when she put her to bed the night of October 3. Jeremy Irwin found her missing, Bradley sleeping, the lights on and front door unlocked when he returned from work early the next morning.

Police questioned the couple extensively early in the investigation but have not identified them as suspects. The couple has said they believe someone kidnapped Lisa.

(Reporting by Kevin Murphy; Editing by David Bailey and Cynthia Johnston)