Lisa Irwin, a 10-month-old girl feared kidnapped from her home in Kansas City, Missouri, is seen in this undated handout picture released to Reuters October 4, 2011 by the Kansas City police. REUTERS/Kansas City police/Handout

KANSAS CITY, Mo Vigils held almost nightly to pray for missing Kansas City infant Lisa Irwin outside her home have ended at the family's request, their lawyers said on Wednesday.

Deborah Bradley and Jeremy Irwin, parents of Lisa, will continue private vigils but no longer want a group of people in their yard each night, the couples' attorneys said Wednesday.

"Vigils by a large number of people on their front lawn is a spectacle, disturbing to their neighbors, and disruptive, especially to their young sons, in their attempt to return to as normal a family life as possible under the circumstances," lawyers John Picerno of Kansas City and Joe Tacopina said an e-mail Wednesday.

The group held its last vigil on Tuesday night and some of them told reporters they were upset and heartbroken that Lisa's parents do not want them praying on their lawn. They said they planned to continue the vigils at another location.

Lisa has been missing since October 4 when Jeremy Irwin said she was not in her crib when he returned home from work at 4 am after a night shift. Bradley said she put the infant, then ten months old, to bed at 6:30 the previous evening. Police have named no suspects in the case.

