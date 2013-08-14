Gia Allemand, a former contestant on ABC's reality dating show "The Bachelor," died on Wednesday in New Orleans after an apparent suicide attempt, her representative said.

Allemand, a 29-year-old model and dance instructor, was rushed to the University Hospital in New Orleans on Monday after her boyfriend, NBA basketball player Ryan Anderson, found her unconscious at her home from an apparent suicide attempt, her representative Penelope Jean said in a statement.

She was taken off life support on Wednesday, "due to a critical loss of brain and organ function," her representative added. Allemand's mother and Anderson were by her side at the time of her death.

Allemand was a contestant on season 14 of "The Bachelor," competing with 24 other women to date pilot Jake Pavelka, and was known for her bubbly personality.

She was one of the three finalists on the top-rated show for ABC, and went on to participate in the Disney-owned network's 2010 "Bachelor" spinoff, "Bachelor Pad."

"It's with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our good friend Gia Allemand. She will be loved and missed by all who knew her," Chris Harrison, the host of "The Bachelor," tweeted on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy in Los Angeles; editing by Mary Milliken and Leslie Adler)