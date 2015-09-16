Badgley Mischka took fashionistas on a trip to 1950s Buenos Aires for the designer brand's spring 2016 catwalk show on Tuesday, presenting a collection of summer tweed and brocade outfits.

"We got inspired by an imaginary trip to Buenos Aires in 1950," James Mischka, one half of the design duo, said before the show.

"We weren't there then, so we had to imagine it which makes it more fabulous ... We thought about the femininity of the Paris of South America, the combination of the European sensibility and the Latin sensibility."

Hollywood star Helen Mirren was among the audience at the show, part of New York Fashion Week which ends on Thursday.