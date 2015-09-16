'Wonder Woman' and 'Blade Runner 2049' showcased at Vegas convention
LAS VEGAS Warner Bros presented "Wonder Woman", "Blade Runner 2049" and other upcoming films at CinemaCon, a four-day movie convention held in Las Vegas.
Badgley Mischka took fashionistas on a trip to 1950s Buenos Aires for the designer brand's spring 2016 catwalk show on Tuesday, presenting a collection of summer tweed and brocade outfits.
"We got inspired by an imaginary trip to Buenos Aires in 1950," James Mischka, one half of the design duo, said before the show.
"We weren't there then, so we had to imagine it which makes it more fabulous ... We thought about the femininity of the Paris of South America, the combination of the European sensibility and the Latin sensibility."
Hollywood star Helen Mirren was among the audience at the show, part of New York Fashion Week which ends on Thursday.
NEW YORK Italian novelist Elena Ferrante's best-selling novel "My Brilliant Friend" is headed to television as an eight-part series, U.S. cable channel HBO and Italy's RAI television said on Thursday.