FRANKFURT Daimler (DAIGn.DE) still intends to reduce its stake in EADS EAD.PA, the parent of Airbus, by the end of this year, the company said on Wednesday in a statement.

Responding to the news that EADS was in merger talks with Britain's BAE Systems Plc (BAES.L), Daimler said it was also talking to German state-owned bank KfW about the transaction.

Germany has agreed, via state-owned KfW bank, to purchase a 7.5 percent stake in EADS from carmaker Daimler (DAIGn.DE) in order to ensure the Franco-German balance is retained within the company's shareholding structure.

