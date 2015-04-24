A BAE Systems sign is seen at the entrance to the naval dockyards in Portsmouth, southern England November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON Europe's biggest defense contractor BAE Systems (BAES.L) has hired advisers to carry out a review of its U.S-based IT and analysis support businesses in a move that could lead to their sale.

The British company said on Friday it had received a number of enquiries from potential buyers but there was no certainty a transaction would result from the review.

The businesses are part of BAE's Intelligence and Security divisions and mainly serve the U.S. government. The review does not include core services such as support for naval ships in the United States and Britain, or commercial services operations.

Shares in the company rose 4 percent in early trade and were 1.8 percent higher at 513 pence by 0746 GMT (3.46 a.m. ET), putting them among the biggest gainers on the UK benchmark FTSE 100 .FTSE index.

"It doesn't signal a change of strategy, it is just the continual process of review and in this case something that has been triggered by an approach," said analyst Edward Stacey at Espirito Santo Investment Bank.

"The upside is that it shows that they are willing to be proactive" he said, adding a share buyback could be a possibility for the firm, whose profits have been hit in recent years by government spending cuts.

BAE said it would make a further announcement if appropriate.

(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Karolin Schaps and Mark Potter)