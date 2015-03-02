WASHINGTON Britain's BAE Systems Plc on Monday said the U.S. government had approved exports to U.S. allies of the company's laser-based missile protection system for helicopters and other aircraft that has been used on U.S. Army helicopters since 2009.

Tom Kirkpatrick, who runs the program for BAE's U.S. unit, said the company was already in talks with several countries in the Middle East and other areas about potential orders for BAE's Advanced Threat Infrared Countermeasures (ATIRCM) system.

He said some of those discussions had been under way for several years, and BAE could finalize an initial foreign deal before year's end. Ideally, he said, BAE would bundle several different orders to drive prices lower, but gave no details about the potential price of the system.

BAE's ATIRCM system uses a separate missile warning system that is installed on the aircraft to detect incoming missiles and then emits a high-energy laser beam to blind the missile and prevent it from homing in on the aircraft.

Kirkpatrick said Washington had approved the sale of ATIRCM for use on foreign military aircraft and planes used to transport heads of state.

He said the system would be particularly attractive to countries that operate Boeing Co CH-47 Chinook helicopters, since they are already fitted with BAE's Common Missile Warning System (CMWS) and could be easily and quickly fitted with the ATIRCM system, which has been used on key U.S. Army aircraft since 2009.

Northrop Grumman Corp already sells a similar system overseas to defend against so-called man-portable missile launchers.

Kirkpatrick said a key selling point of BAE's system was its high reliability rate, which is three times higher than the requirement set by the U.S. Army.

"That means the pilots can go on hundreds and hundreds of missions without ever thinking about maintenance of the system," he said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Nick Zieminski)