Three votes down - now for the French
LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
LONDON Europe's biggest defence contractor BAE Systems (BAES.L) said its outlook for the year was unchanged from February, when it forecast an earnings drop of up to 10 percent this year.
The company said on Wednesday that excluding the impact of foreign exchange rates, it was trading in line with its expectations. Agreements in the U.S. over the defence budget pointed to a more predictable outlook than in recent years.
BAE alarmed investors in February when it guided that earnings would fall by 5 to 10 percent in 2014, hit by the combination of U.S. spending cuts and the non-recurring benefit from the settlement of the Salam deal with Saudi Arabia.
In the months since announcing its full-year results on Feb. 20, BAE said it generated 441 million pounds in cash from completing the sale and leaseback of two properties in Saudi Arabia.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)
PARIS French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.
ZURICH/LONDON Credit Suisse's board of directors is set to decide in April whether to go ahead with a partial initial public offering of its Swiss bank, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, with alternative options being considered.