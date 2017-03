Actor Daniel Day-Lewis poses as he arrives for the British Academy of Film and Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett (BRITAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT HEADSHOT) (BAFTA-ARRIVALS)

LONDON British actor Daniel Day-Lewis won the BAFTA award for leading actor on Sunday for the title role in Steven Spielberg's "Lincoln".

Day-Lewis had already won a Golden Globe and other prestigious U.S. awards for the role. He is also nominated for what would be his third Oscar.

(Reporting By Estelle Shirbon, editing by Paul Casciato)