NASSAU, Bahamas A small plane crashed in the sea near Nassau, capital of the Bahamas, on Tuesday, killing a 77-year-old American passenger and injuring 10 others who were rescued, officials said.

The twin-engine Piper Navajo aircraft was headed to Nassau's Lynden Pindling International Airport on New Providence island from Eleuthera, in the eastern Bahamas, when it went down.

The dead American was not immediately identified by officials. They said the plane, operated by Ferguson Air, may have lost an engine. It crashed off the southwestern shore of New Providence island, near an electricity power plant.

The 10 survivors, six Americans and four Bahamians, were rescued by staff from a nearby diving business and taken by ambulance to hospital in Nassau. There were 10 adults and one child on board the plane, officials said.

Last month a private jet struck a construction crane on approach to Grand Bahama International Airport and crashed, killing all nine people aboard, including a well-known local religious figure.

