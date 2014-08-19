Rescue workers carry from a boat to a hearse the body of one of the victims of a small plane that crashed near the airport of Grand Bahama Island, in East Grand Bahama August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Vandyke Hepburn

Rescue workers carry from a boat to a hearse the body of one of the victims of a small plane that crashed near the airport of Grand Bahama Island, in East Grand Bahama August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Vandyke Hepburn

ORLANDO Fla. A small plane crash in the sea off the island of Grand Bahama on Monday killed Ormond Beach lawyer R. Michael Kennedy, who worked for a travel services company, according to a Florida newspaper.

Kennedy's brother told the Daytona Beach News-Journal that he was notified of the death by the Bahamian government late Monday afternoon.

Mark Kennedy also told the newspaper that three other Daytona Beach-area business executives were on board, including one who worked in the time-share industry.

Bahamian police said there were no survivors when the plane went down on its way to Grand Bahama International Airport near Freeport. Rescuers pulled four bodies from the water, they said.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration first reported the twin-engine Cessna went missing around 11 a.m. on Monday. Later reports indicated the plane crashed in the water about six miles from the airport.

Mark Kennedy told the newspaper that the downed plane was owned by Aqua Sun Investments, a travel services company offering Bahamas vacation packages, and that his brother was the company's longtime lawyer.

He added that Michael Kennedy, 65, was on en route to his second office in Freeport, which he visited once or twice a week.

No-one answered the phone at Kennedy's Ormond Beach law office Tuesday morning. An employee at Mark Kennedy’s used car dealership said he was spending the day with family.

A spokeswoman for Aqua Sun told Reuters the company had no comment.

(Editing by David Adams and Susan Heavey)