Bahrain says foils attempt by suspects in jail break to flee to Iran
DUBAI Bahrain said on Thursday it had foiled an attempt by "terrorist fugitives" wanted in connection with a January prison break to flee by sea to Iran.
MANAMA The daughter of a prominent Bahraini opposition activist who has been on hunger strike for over two months was arrested on Saturday evening for trying to stage a protest in the capital Manama, activists said.
Sayed Yousif al-Muhafda said Zainab al-Khawaja, who has been arrested before only to be released several hours later, was taken by police after she tried to protest near the Financial Harbor in the capital.
She was among protesters who riot police tried to prevent marching inside the city's market area, a Reuters witness said.
(Writing by Andrew Hammond in Dubai; Editing by Michael Roddy)
DUBAI Bahrain said on Thursday it had foiled an attempt by "terrorist fugitives" wanted in connection with a January prison break to flee by sea to Iran.
DUBAI A bomb exploded on a main thoroughfare on the outskirts of the Bahraini capital Manama on Sunday damaged several cars but caused no injuries, in what the interior ministry described as a "terrorist" act.
DUBAI An off-duty policeman was shot dead in Bahrain on Sunday in what the interior ministry called a "terrorist act," state news agency BNA reported.