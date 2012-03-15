Bahrain says foils attempt by suspects in jail break to flee to Iran
DUBAI Bahrain said on Thursday it had foiled an attempt by "terrorist fugitives" wanted in connection with a January prison break to flee by sea to Iran.
DUBAI Bahrain has decided to shut down its embassy in Damascus and to withdraw all diplomats and staff because of worsening security conditions there, the foreign ministry said on Thursday in a statement quoted by state news agency BNA.
The foreign ministry also called upon Bahraini nationals in Syria to be cautious and to leave the country immediately, BNA reported.
The move came one day after Saudi Arabia and Italy closed their missions, amid an escalating crackdown on protests against President Bashar al-Assad that has killed thousands.
DUBAI A bomb exploded on a main thoroughfare on the outskirts of the Bahraini capital Manama on Sunday damaged several cars but caused no injuries, in what the interior ministry described as a "terrorist" act.
DUBAI An off-duty policeman was shot dead in Bahrain on Sunday in what the interior ministry called a "terrorist act," state news agency BNA reported.