Perrigo sells Tysabri royalty stream, delays annual report
Drugmaker Perrigo Co Plc said on Monday it agreed to sell the royalty stream from its multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri to privately held Royalty Pharma for up to $2.85 billion.
Baidu Inc (BIDU.O), China's largest search engine provider, will acquire a stake in Chinese group-buying website Nuomi Holdings Inc for $160 million as it accelerates its push into the country's rapidly growing mobile Internet market.
Baidu will buy newly issued ordinary shares of Nuomi, a wholly-owned subsidiary of social network company Renren Inc (RENN.N), representing about a 59 percent stake, said the search engine provider in a statement on Friday.
Nuomi, a group-buying and local information service similar to Groupon Inc (GRPN.O), would complement Baidu's existing mobile location-based services (LBS) and maps platforms, said Jennifer Li, chief financial officer of Baidu.
"Nuomi's broad geographical sales coverage and established consumer base will be instrumental in helping Baidu build out our LBS platform for local merchants," Li said in the statement.
Baidu's acquisition follows its final agreement on August 14 to buy the 91 Wireless app store business from Netdragon Websoft (0777.HK) for $1.85 billion - the biggest deal in China's Internet sector.
Domestic rivals Tencent Holdings Ltd (0700.HK) and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ALIAB.UL are also investing to stimulate revenue growth, with Alibaba this year buying stakes in Sina Corp's (SINA.O) social-networking website Weibo and in navigation and maps firm AutoNavi Holdings Ltd AMAP.O.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Ryan Woo)
LONDON/FRANKFURT The London Stock Exchange has all but ended a planned merger with Deutsche Boerse to create Europe's biggest exchange, which had faced growing opposition since Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
NEW YORK OneWeb Ltd, a U.S. satellite venture backed by SoftBank Group Corp , and debt-laden satellite operator Intelsat SA plan to merge in a deal that could be announced as soon as late Monday, according to people briefed on the plans.