Morgan Stanley President Kelleher says trading activity has improved
Morgan Stanley President Colm Kelleher said on Tuesday that trading activity for the first quarter felt "slightly better" than at the end of 2016.
Baker Hughes Inc (BHI.N), the world's third-largest oilfield services company, estimated fourth-quarter profit well below Wall Street expectations, largely due to the suspension of its operations in Iraq following a protest.
Baker Hughes shares fell 1.6 percent to $51.00 in trading before the bell.
Baker Hughes halted operations in Iraq in November and issued force majeure notices to customers after a protest at a facility near the southern town of Basra.
Offices at larger rival Schlumberger Ltd's (SLB.N) drilling site in the Basra region were wrecked in November by angry Shi'ite Muslim workers and tribesmen, who accused a foreign security adviser of insulting their religion.
Houston-based Baker Hughes said on Friday its operating profit margins were also hit in the quarter as weather-related delays led to lower activity in the United States and North Sea.
The company is scaling up its global operations after weak natural gas prices weighed on demand for pressure pumping services in North America last year.
Baker Hughes estimated adjusted earnings per share to be between 60 cents and 62 cents per share for the quarter ended December 31. The company said the disruption cost it about $80 million, or 18 cents per share.
Analysts on average expect the company to earn 82 cents in the fourth quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Baker Hughes will announce its fourth-quarter results on January 21.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Savio D'Souza)
NEW YORK FedEx Corp on Tuesday reported worse-than-expected quarterly operating earnings, as it dealt with a jump in fuel prices and falling profit margins, especially at its U.S. ground delivery service where the package delivery company is expanding its network to handle rising ecommerce demand.
Nike Inc , the world's largest footwear maker, reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue on Tuesday, hit by a strong dollar and intense competition from Adidas AG and Under Armour Inc in North America.