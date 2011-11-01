Baker Hughes Inc (BHI.N), the world's third-largest oilfield services company, posted a third-quarter profit that lagged analysts' estimates hurt by lower margins outside North America.

"The commodity, capital and foreign exchange markets have experienced tremendous volatility throughout the third quarter," Chief Executive Chad Deaton said in a statement.

Oil prices have been volatile last quarter, falling 17 percent on the back of fears of a recession and sovereign debt crisis.

Earnings estimates for oilfield-geared stocks have been cut following the sobering views of the quarters ahead from industry leaders Schlumberger (SLB.N) and Halliburton Co (HAL.N) that came along with their results.

The company said the pace of activities in the Gulf of Mexico improved marginally and it expects 15 percent international margins in the fourth quarter.

Strong growth continues across U.S. onshore, and capacity remains tight across markets, the company said.

Third-quarter net profit more than doubled to $706 million, or $1.61 a share, from $255 million, or 59 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, Baker earned $1.18 a share, below the $1.22 a share that analysts had expected, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue grew 27 percent to $5.18 billion, slightly above the $5.17 billion analysts had expected.

Baker Hughes shares closed at $57.99 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore and Braden Redall; Editing by Viraj Nair)