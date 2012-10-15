JAKARTA/SINGAPORE PT Bakrie & Brothers (BNBR.JK) is in talks to sell a pipe making unit for $100 million, sources said, a step by the powerful Bakrie family to engineer a split from financier Nat Rothschild and Bumi Plc, the London-listed miner they co-founded two years ago.

After months of tensions between leading shareholders, the Bakrie group last week surprised the board of Bumi Plc by proposing a $1.38 billion deal to swap shares and buy-back coal assets that could dismantle the company they had created with Rothschild.

To proceed with the plan, the Bakries must first repay $437 million in debt arranged by Credit Suisse. Then, they must build a war chest of $1.2 billion to buy the coal mines from Bumi Plc BUMIP.L.

"The Bakries are aware that they need to settle outstanding debt before raising more money," said a source with direct knowledge of the plan.

"But they are survivors, veteran soldiers in the financial world .... They will pay their existing debt by selling assets before raising new debt," the source said.

The Bakrie plan to quit Bumi Plc comes just weeks after shareholder tensions were ratcheted up another notch when the London firm launched an investigation into suspected financial irregularities at its Indonesian operations.

The $100 million unit sale is an effort by Bakrie & Brothers, an investment company controlled by the Bakrie family, to repay $437 million of debt due by January 2013.

The loan was backed by the Bakrie's indirect 23.8 percent stake in Bumi Plc and they came under pressure to repay it when a fall in Bumi Plc's shares earlier this year triggered a covenant on the debt.

The Indonesian group agreed with lenders in September to add new collateral to back the value of the loan, before it sells some assets to repay the debt.

Sources said that the new collateral is made up of stakes in unlisted companies, including PT Bakrie Pipe Industries and its unit PT Southeast Asia Pipe, fiber-cement producer PT Bakrie Building Industries and auto parts maker PT Bakrie Tosan Jaya.

Bakrie & Brothers aims to raise around $100 million from the sale of Bakrie Pipe and it hopes to refinance another $94 million, the sources said.

They declined to identify the parties holding talks with Bakrie & Brothers. The investment firm was not immediately available for comment.

A Bakrie family investment vehicle, Long Haul Holding Ltd, will repay the remaining $243 million of the $437 million, banking sources said.

Bakrie Pipe, which provides steel pipes for oil and gas companies, controls around 60 percent of domestic market share with annual capacity of 200,000 metric tonnes, according to a Bakrie & Brothers' presentation.

"The Bakries will not sell its publicly listed units to pay the debts because if they sell it now then they will have to sell it at a loss," said one of the sources familiar with the plan.

TENSIONS

Bumi Plc was forged in 2010 in a $3 billion deal to create one of the world's biggest coal miners with operations in Indonesia. Most of coal mines behind the deal were owned by the Bakries.

Bumi Plc's main assets are a stake of about 29 percent in PT Bumi Resources (BUMI.JK), which is controlled by the Bakries, and an 85 percent stake in Indonesia's fifth-largest coal miner, PT Berau Coal Energy (BRAU.JK).

Last week, the Bakries proposed swapping their 23.8 percent indirect stake in Bumi Plc for 10.3 percent of Bumi Plc's stake in PT Bumi Resources.

The Bakries would then buy the remaining Bumi Resources shares owned by Bumi Plc for cash before Christmas 2012.

It also made a conditional proposal to buy out Bumi Plc's stake in Berau Coal Energy within the next six months.

The share prices of Bumi Plc and Bumi Resources have tumbled 72 percent and 67 percent respectively this year on a mixture of debt concerns, tensions between Bumi Plc shareholders and weakening demand growth globally for coal.

In September, the shares took another tumble when Bumi Plc commissioned a London law firm to look into alleged financial irregularities in more than $500 million of funds at its Indonesian subsidiaries.

The relationship between Rothschild and the Bakries particularly soured after a leaked letter from the financier last November that called for a "radical clean-up" in PT Bumi Resources.

But relations have also frayed between the Bakries and business tycoon Samin Tan, who pulled the Bakrie group from the brink of default when he invested $1 billion in Bumi Plc in January on l y to see the value of the investment crumble.

The Bakries and Tan each hold half of a 47.6 percent stake in Bumi Plc. Tan said last week he is discussing with the Bakries ways to dissolve their tied shareholding.

The Bakrie's $1.38 billion proposal to buy back its coal assets from Bumi Plc is likely to be funded through debt, sources with knowledge of the plans said.

"For Berau coal, the Bakries still have time to weigh its financing options, which could come via new debt or a new partner, until next year," said another source close to the group in Jakarta.

The Bumi Plc's board has picked Rothschild Group as advisor while the Bakries have appointed its long-time bank Credit Suisse alongside veteran banker Ian Hannam, who advised the London firm to do the deal in 2010. (Additional reporting by Prakash Chakravarti in HONG KONG and Clara Ferreira Marques in LONDON: Editing by Matthew Bigg and Neil Fullick)