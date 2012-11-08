LONDON Infrastructure services company Balfour Beatty PLC (BALF.L) issued a profit warning on Thursday, blaming weak construction and rail markets which it says will continue to be tough into 2013.

The group said that a dearth of large-scale construction projects in its core British market has meant that it is now relying on smaller projects for its business.

Annual profit is seen slightly lower than expected at the half-year period, it said, adding that the impact of the negative trading environment will be slightly offset by a lower tax rate.

Management has tried to stem the impact of the deterioration in construction with a 50 million pound cost saving drive, announced in March.

The restructuring of its UK construction business was making progress, it said, adding that 650 back office jobs would be cut by the end of the year.

The group also said it would review its rail construction operations in light of critically low activity levels in Italy and Spain and commoditisation of work in Germany in the UK.

It said that these factors, which it sees as structural changes, would cost the group 10 million pounds in profit in 2012.

Balfour Beatty's order book was down slightly to 14.4 billion pounds ($23.02 billion) at the end of September, compared with 15 billion at the end of June.

The group said that its Professional Services, Support Services and Infrastructure Investments divisions were performing in line with its expectations.

($1 = 0.6255 British pounds)

(Reporting By Christine Murray)