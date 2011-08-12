Shares of Bally Technologies Inc BYI.N fell 20 percent after the slot machine maker's weak outlook pointed to a struggling casino games industry and prompted at least one brokerage to downgrade the stock.

J.P. Morgan Securities cut Bally Technologies to "neutral" from "overweight," saying the company lacked new market opportunities and was not seeing an increase in demand for replacement of slot machines.

The makers of games and software for casinos have seen slot machine sales decline over the past two years, with casinos cautious about spending in the wake of a recession that forced some into bankruptcy.

The brokerage said Bally was also facing improved content from bigger rival International Game Technology (IGT.N) and from Japan's Konami (9766.T), which has been increasing its U.S. market share over the past couple of years.

On Thursday, Bally gave a first-quarter outlook that was below estimates, as the company faces rising production costs and weak sales of slot machines.

Earlier this month, another rival, WMS Industries Inc (WMS.N), cut its revenue outlook for the year, sending its shares to their lowest in more than two years.

Shares of Las Vegas-based Bally were down at $28.00 before the bell. They closed at $35.24 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore)