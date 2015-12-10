BALTIMORE An expert on police procedure testified on Thursday in the trial of a Baltimore police officer charged in the death of a detainee that the officer acted reasonably in failing to call for medical aid or secure the man in a police van.

Charlottesville, Virginia, Police Chief Timothy Longo, called by the defense in the trial of Officer William Porter over the April death of Freddie Gray, said officers had the discretion to follow department procedures while on the street.

Porter, who like Gray, is black, faces manslaughter and other charges over Gray's death from a spinal injury. His death triggered rioting in the largely black city and intensified a U.S. debate on police tactics.

Gray, 25, was arrested after he fled from officers. He was bundled into a transport van while shackled and handcuffed, and was not secured by a seat belt.

Gray told Porter, 26, at the van's fourth stop that he needed medical aid and Porter lifted him onto a van bench. But Porter did not get help or strap him into a seat belt, despite department guidelines.

Longo told the Baltimore City Circuit Court that what Porter did what was "objectively reasonable."

Porter told the van driver, Officer Caesar Goodson, and supervisor Sergeant Alicia White that Gray wanted help, Longo said.

"The sergeant should have considered her own assessment to determine if EMS (emergency medical services) or transport" was warranted, Longo said.

Asked by defense lawyer Joseph Murtha if there was anything more that Porter could have done, Longo said: "No."

Put the same question under cross-examination, Longo replied: "I suppose he could have got on the radio and called for a medic."

Porter is the first of six officers, three of them black, to face trial. Charges against the other officers range from second-degree murder for Goodson to misconduct.

Another defense witness, Washington neurosurgeon Dr. Matthew Ammerman, disputed a medical examiner's finding that Gray's injury took place between the van's second and fourth stops.

Although Porter lifted Gray onto a van bench at the fourth stop, Ammerman said Gray would have been unable to sit erect. The defense contends Porter did not believe Gray was seriously injured until the last stop, a police station.

Prosecutors contend that Porter ignored Gray's pleas for medical aid and that his failure to secure him with a seat belt violated police policy.

(Writing by Ian Simpson; Editing by Andrew Hay, Jonathan Oatis and Dan Grebler)