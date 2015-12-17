A family member is comforted after paying respects at the open casket of 25-year old Freddie Gray, prior to his funeral services at New Shiloh Baptist Church in Baltimore, Maryland April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton -

Officer Caesar R. Goodson Jr., Officer Edward M. Nero, Officer Garrett E Miller (top L-R), Officer William G. Porter, Lt. Brian W. Rice, Sgt. Alicia D. White (bottom L-R), are pictured in these undated booking photos provided by the Baltimore Police Department. Baltimore's chief prosecutor charged one police officer with murder on May 1, 2015 and five others with lesser crimes in the death of a young black man who suffered a critical neck injury in the back of a police van, a case that fuelled new anger over police treatment of minorities. REUTERS/Baltimore Police Department/Handout

Baltimore police Officer William Porter arrives for trial at the Baltimore City Circuit Courthouse East in Baltimore, Maryland December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Wilson/Pool

A city sheriff deputy directs pedestrian traffic as lines form outside the courthouse in anticipation of a verdict in the William Porter trial in Baltimore, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Mourners pay their respects at the open casket of 25-year old Freddie Gray prior to his funeral services at New Shiloh Baptist Church in Baltimore, Maryland April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Lone activist Jonathan Brown, of Baltimore, stands outside of the courthouse in Baltimore, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston -

Deputies with Baltimore City Sheriff's Office arrest a protestor outside the courthouse in Baltimore, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston -

Darius Rosebauth speaks into a megaphone as a demonstration begins after a Maryland judge declared a mistrial in the trial of Baltimore polce officer William Porter in Baltimore, Maryland December 16, 2015. Porter was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of detainee Freddie Gray. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston -

Deputies from Baltimore City Sheriff's Office stand outside of the courthouse in Baltimore, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston -

Activist Wesley West (C) leads a protest in front of the courthouse in Baltimore, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Activist Wesley West (R) leads a protest in front of the courthouse in Baltimore, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston -

Gloria Darden (L), mother of the late Freddie Gray, listens to media questions during a family news conference outside the courthouse in Baltimore, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston -

Moments before his arrest, activist Darius Rosebrough leads a protest in front of the courthouse in Baltimore, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston -

A protestor confronts deputies from Baltimore City Sheriff's Office outside the courthouse in Baltimore, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Bryan Woolsto -

BALTIMORE A Maryland judge and lawyers failed on Thursday to set a new trial date after a mistrial for a police officer charged with manslaughter in the death of black detainee Freddie Gray, a court spokeswoman said.

Baltimore City Circuit Court Judge Barry Williams met with defense lawyers and prosecutors to discuss a new trial date for Officer William Porter, 26, after a jury was unable to reach a verdict after three days of deliberations.

"So far, we have no new trial date, that's the news," the state courts spokeswoman said. She said Williams and the lawyers could meet again on the trial issue.

Porter faces involuntary manslaughter and other charges. He is the first of six police officers to go on trial in the high-profile case.

Gray's death in April from a broken neck suffered in a police van after an arrest triggered rioting in the mainly black city of 620,000 people. It also stoked a U.S. debate on police treatment of minorities.

Legal experts have said the outcome of the Baltimore trials could influence U.S. prosecutors in bringing similar charges in cases of alleged police brutality.

Williams' decision on a mistrial prompted protests but police reported a peaceful night. Two protesters were arrested.

David Jaros, an associate law professor at the University of Baltimore, said prosecutors likely still wanted to try Porter first so that he could later testify against Officer Caesar Goodson, the van driver.

Goodson's trial on charges that include second-degree murder is set to start Jan. 6.

The mistrial "leaves the state in a difficult position," Jaros said. "The state's attorneys need Porter to place Goodson in the narrative of what happened to Freddie Gray."

Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake, in an interview with MSNBC, said she was not in a position to judge whether city prosecutor Marilyn Mosby had rushed to file charges as Baltimore was in turmoil following Gray's death.

"I think that's the judgment of the public to make as a result of how these cases bear out,” she said.

Porter, who like Gray is black, was charged for neglecting to seat-belt him in the transport van and failing get Gray medical help when he asked for it.

Besides involuntary manslaughter, Porter is charged with second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and misconduct in office.

(Writing by Ian Simpson; Editing by Paul Tait and Meredith Mazzilli)