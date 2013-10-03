NEW YORK George Cultraro, the former New York-based global head of crude oil and refined products for Barclays Capital, has joined Bank of America Merrill Lynch as global head of crude oil trading, industry sources said on Thursday.

Cultraro could not be reached for comment. Another industry source confirmed that Cultraro was a long-time employee of Barclays and he had left the company. A Barclays spokesman declined comment.

The news was first reported by energy trade publication SparkSpread.

Cultraro replaces Thomas Andersen who went to Russian oil producer Lukoil (LKOH.MM), one of the sources said.

Andersen could not be reached for comment at the New York office of Litasco, Lukoil's trading arm. It was unclear where he would be based. Litasco set up a crude oil trading desk in Houston earlier this year.

In August Cultraro told industry publication Energy Risk that he was "going to take some time off."

That same month, Robert Bogucki was slated to take the additional role of head of commodities trading for the Americas in addition to global head of crude oil and refined products trading and head of power and gas trading at Barclays.

(Reporting By Jeanine Prezioso; editing by Andrew Hay)