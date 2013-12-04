MILAN Italy's Veneto Banca said on Wednesday it had given a mandate to sell its controlling stake in Banca Intermobiliare (BIM.MI) as part of measures to strengthen its capital base.

In a statement the regional lender said it expected the sale to add around 100 basis points to its common equity tier 1 capital ratio (CET 1).

Veneto Banca is one of 15 Italian banks that will be closely scrutinized by the European Central Bank in its health check on the sector next year.

The small Italian lender also said it had started procedures to convert a 350 million euro ($474.48 million) bond into shares, a move that would add about 135 basis points to its CET 1 ratio.

It said it was also in the process of completing the sale of non performing loans to the tune of about 250 million euros.

The bank's CEO Vincenzo Consoli said the board had set a CET 1 target of 9.5 percent by end June 2014.

($1 = 0.7377 euros)

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Danilo Masoni)