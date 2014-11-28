Neiman Marcus says exploring alternatives, including sale
Luxury fashion retailer Neiman Marcus Group Ltd LLC [NMRCUS.UL] said on Tuesday it was exploring strategic alternatives, including a sale of the company.
MILAN U.S. investment firm Blackrock (BLK.N) has lowered its stake in Italian cooperative bank Banco Popolare BAPO.MI, according to a regulatory filing on Friday which showed a holding of 4.91 percent as of Nov. 21.
The filing by market regulator Consob said BlackRock owned 6.85 percent of Banco Popolare as of March 31.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za)
LONDON/PARIS An activist hedge fund has said it objects to plans by Walt Disney to take full control of debt-laden Paris theme park operator Euro Disney , according to a letter seen by Reuters.
LONDON Unilever CEO Paul Polman said there should be a level playing field for companies facing takeover bids such as Kraft Heinz's failed $143 billion attempt to buy the Anglo-Dutch company, the FT reported on Tuesday.