NEW YORK Brazil private-sector lenders could take up some of the slack resulting from a drop in corporate loan disbursements by state-run rivals next year as long as the decline is gradual and not too drastic, a senior vice president at Banco Bradesco SA said on Tuesday.

A drop of as much as 30 billion reais in disbursements from state development bank BNDES next year could be filled by credit from private-sector lenders and through capital market instruments, said Sérgio Clemente, who oversees wholesale banking and asset management at Bradesco (BBDC4.SA), Brazil's third biggest private-sector bank by assets.

"Obviously I am speaking in hypothetical terms, but if growth speeds up and demand persists, that move would open room for us, private lenders, to fund credit," said Clemente, who was in New York at an event sponsored by Bradesco BBI, Bradesco's investment-banking unit. "A small drop in BNDES disbursements would be fine, not a big one because the economy may suffer."

His remarks come as government officials have acknowledged the need to put the brakes on state-run lenders, which are expanding their loan books at a pace five times faster than private-sector rivals. Major rating companies are now assuming a more bearish tone on Brazil's credit rating due to the consequences of the increased use of state lenders to revive growth.

Clemente's view contrasts with that of credit rating company Moody's Investors Service, which is skeptical that Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff will make good on promises to rein in aggressive lending growth at state banks. Sources with knowledge of Rousseff's thinking told Reuters that she wants state-owned banks Banco do Brasil SA (BBAS3.SA), Caixa Econômica Federal and the BNDES to slow activity in certain segments.

BNDES, which is Brazil's main source of long-term corporate credit, is expected to lend 190 billion reais ($84 billion) this year, compared with 156 billion reais last year. The loan book of BNDES, which is twice as big as the World Bank's, has more than quadrupled since 2005.

BNDES President Luciano Coutinho has repeatedly said this year that disbursements are likely to fall in 2014.

CROWDING-OUT

In March, Moody's cut its long-term issuer ratings for BNDES and Caixa Economica Federal, Brazil's No. 1 mortgage lender, citing their eroding capital positions after years of rapid credit expansion. At the same time, BNDES and Caixa increased dividend payouts to the government, which has in turn replenished their capital with Treasury debt instead of cash.

For years, executives at Brazil's main private-sector lenders have said competition from the BNDES is crowding them out of corporate lending. BNDES receives fresh capital from the National Treasury at below-market interest rates, and now accounts for about one-fourth of total credit in Brazil.

Bradesco BBI executives such as Renato Ejnisman, a managing director for investment banking, said potential sources of funding for corporate credit may include sales of notes to fund infrastructure projects and project finance loans. Clemente said demand for credit in the infrastructure, civil construction and agriculture sectors will remain strong.

Clemente said Brazil's attempts to lure foreign investment could benefit from a government pledge to keep budget spending under control, a stronger commitment to fight inflation and efforts to make economic policy more predictable.

Asked about the outlook for 2014, when Brazilians will elect a new president and the U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to begin scaling back its years-long program of economic stimulus, Clemente declined to give guidance for Bradesco's wholesale banking unit. Still, he said he is "optimistic, yet cautious, about whether the Brazilian government will stick to inflation control."

Bradesco has requested permission from Mexico's central bank to operate a subsidiary in that country and expects a response from officials within the next 120 days or so. The bank will not pursue international expansion "aggressively," Clemente said.

($1=2.26 Brazilian reais)

