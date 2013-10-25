SAO PAULO Brazil's government raised the maximum stake that non-resident foreign investors can hold in state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA (BBAS3.SA) to 30 percent from 20 percent, according to a securities filing on Friday.

The decision was made through a presidential decree, the filing added.

The decision follows the implementation of new capital rules in Brazil under international Basel III regulations, which will require banks to strengthen their capital base and significantly cushion against unexpected market turmoil.

In September 2009, Banco do Brasil raised the limit that foreign investors could hold in its capital to 20 percent from 12.5 percent on the eve of an issuance of U.S.-traded shares known as American Depositary Receipts (BDORY.PK), which was aimed at increasing trading volume in the bank's stock.

The move also comes at a time when a majority of analysts covering Banco do Brasil are suggesting that investors increase their holdings of the bank's shares citing cheap valuation, robust credit prospects and the bank's strong competitive position.

Shares, which have gained 20.2 percent this year, rose 1.2 percent on Thursday to 28.34 reais.

