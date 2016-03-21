LONDON/MILAN Banco Popolare BAPO.MI is considering a cash call of up to 1 billion euros as part of measures to win the support of the European Central Bank for its planned merger with peer Banca Popolare di Milano PMII.MI, three sources said on Monday.

One of the sources said the bank was mulling a capital increase of 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) as well as a reduction in non-performing loans worth around 500 million euros.

A second source said the cooperative lender was mulling capital action of up to one billion euros, but not necessarily all by means of a capital increase.

A third source said a rights issue of up to 1 billion euros as well as asset disposals to the tune of around 500 million euros were being discussed for the merged group.

"For the pro-forma entity it'll be much easier to raise 1 billion euros of fresh cash," the third source said.

The two banks declined to comment.

Months of talks between the two Italian cooperative banks over a tie-up to create Italy's third biggest lender stalled after the ECB demanded stronger capital and leaner governance.

Banco Popolare CEO Pier Francesco Saviotti, who had previously ruled out a capital increase to facilitate the merger, said on Saturday at a shareholder meeting a cash call could not be excluded.

Banco Popolare said on Monday it had postponed its board meeting over the planned merger to Wednesday, instead of Tuesday as previously announced.

(Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia, Paola Arosio and Andrea Mandala, writing by Stephen Jewkes)