MADRID Spanish bank Popular (POP.MC) said on Friday net profit dropped 22.5 percent to 404 million euros ($571 million) in the nine months to September, in line with forecasts, due in part to higher provisions against bad property-related loans.

Net interest income -- the difference between what a bank earns on loans and what it pays out on deposits -- fell 17 percent to 1.56 billion euros, also in line, as higher funding costs continued to squeeze margins.

Bad loans as a percentage of total lending rose to 5.85 percent at end-September from 5.58 percent at end-June.

Earlier this month, Spain's fifth largest bank announced an all-share bid for Banco Pastor PAS.MC, in a deal which implies a premium of about a third, valuing its smaller rival at about 1 billion euros.

On Thursday, Popular said the extra capital it would need to raise under the terms of a European Union debt pact is 2.4 billion euros.

($1 = 0.707 Euros)

