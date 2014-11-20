BRIEF-Sterling Construction awarded $22 mln bridge project in Stockton, California
* Sterling Construction Company Inc awarded $22 million bridge project in Stockton, California
(Corrects ticker symbol to "USB.N" from "UBS.N")
Nov 20 U.S. Bank Wealth Management, the wealth management division of U.S. Bancorp, named Heather Gross as trust relationship manager for its Private Client Reserve in Sacramento.
Prior to joining the firm, Gross worked as an estate planning and trust administration attorney for Legacy Law Group in Sacramento.
In her new role, Gross provides personalized service and day-to-day management of trusts and estates to individuals and families, corporations and non-profit organizations. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore)
* Sterling Construction Company Inc awarded $22 million bridge project in Stockton, California
* VolitionRX Ltd announces the formation of Volition America Inc
March 20 Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc , which sells gift and other payment cards, said on Monday it would add two new independent directors, following an agreement with activist investor Jana Partners LLC.