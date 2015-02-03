BRIEF-Nokia says smartphone malware infection rates rose nearly 400 pct in 2016
* Says mobile device malware infection rates increased steadily in 2016, reaching an all-time high
Feb 3 U.S. Bancorp's wealth management arm appointed Jan Hendrickson as regional managing director of its private wealth management division, Ascent Private Capital Management, in Seattle.
Henrickson joins from venture capital firm Denny Hill Capital, where she was a managing partner and founder.
She will be based in Seattle. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru)
* Gazit-Globe reports year-end and fourth quarter 2016 financial results