New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
April 13 The Private Client Reserve, a division of U.S. Bancorp's Wealth Management unit, has appointed Mark Benskin managing director.
Benskin joins from BMO Bank, where he led a wealth management team that served high net worth individuals.
He will be based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi)
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.