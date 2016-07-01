UPDATE 1-Foreign flights to slip under the radar of EU emissions limits
* UN deal enters into force in 2021 (Adds reaction from airlines, environmental group)
CAIRO Islamic State clamed responsibility for an attack on a cafe in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Friday, where gunmen were holding hostages as police laid siege to the building, news agency Amaq said.
Amaq also said 24 people had been killed and 40 injured, some of them foreigners, in the attack.
Bangladeshi police, however, reported that only two police had been shot dead and at least 15 people were injured and said they were trying to free the hostages peacefully.
In the latest flare-up of Islamist militant violence to hit the South Asian nation, police said eight to nine gunmen attacked the Holey Artisan restaurant in the upscale Gulshan area of Dhaka.
The assailants, believed to be carrying assault rifles and grenades, exchanged sporadic fire with police outside, hours after the attack began around 9 p.m. local time.
Bangladesh has seen an increase in militant violence in the last year-and-a-half, with a series of deadly attacks targeting atheists, gays, liberals, foreigners and members of religious minorities in the mostly Muslim country of 160 million people.
The violence has tended to be assaults on individuals, often using machetes, and the raid on the restaurant was a rare instance of a more coordinated operation.
Both Islamic State and al Qaeda have claimed responsibility for many of the killings, although local authorities say there are no operational links between Bangladeshi militants and international jihadi networks.
(Reporting by Ali Abdelatti; writting by Amina Ismail; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* UN deal enters into force in 2021 (Adds reaction from airlines, environmental group)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 03 (Fitch) The experience of European Volkswagen (VW) ABS suggests that there is little near-term threat to transaction performance from new allegations regarding possible emissions irregularities by other manufacturers, Fitch Ratings says. Nevertheless, it will be important to monitor the potential impact of legal, regulatory and commercial developments. Since VW admitted understating emissions in the US in 2015,
NEW YORK, Feb 3 U.S. ethanol producers pumped out the biofuel at a record pace last week, but higher output belies growing concern in the industry that policy changes in the United States and China could upend demand for their product.