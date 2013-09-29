Snap perks up after initial rush of short sellers
SAN FRANCISCO Shares of Snap Inc bounced back on Wednesday following a steep selloff while an initial rush to short sell the stock appeared to be slowing.
DHAKA Grameenphone, majority owned by Norway's Telenor, on Sunday launched Bangladesh's first mobile 3G (third generation) network, aiming for national coverage by next April.
The dominant provider, which has 44 percent of the market and paid $210 million for 10 megahertz of 3G spectrum in September, pledged to do its best to make the service available at "affordable" prices.
There are some 107 mobile phone users among Bangladesh's population of over 160 million but it lacks internet services, with barely 36,000 subscribers by either mobile or fixed lines.
Grameenphone competes with Orascom Telecom's Banglalink, Robi, a joint venture between Malaysia's Axiata Group and Japan's NTT DoCoMo, and Airtel, majority owned by India's Bharti Airtel. Each of them paid $105 million for 5 megahertz of spectrum in an auction.
State-owned mobile operator Teletalk last year launched a 3G service on a test basis.
SAN FRANCISCO Uber Technologies Inc is working to mend its relationship with regulators as pressure mounts for the company to improve its business practices and temper Chief Executive Travis Kalanick's aggressive leadership style.
Alphabet Inc's Google is making progress in taking on cloud computing leaders Amazon.com Incand Microsoft Corp, executives said on Wednesday, as the search engine company stakes more of its future on the cloud as a new source of growth.