April 11 U.S. Bancorp has landed a
senior wealth adviser and a managing director from Bank of
America Corp's U.S. Trust as the company expands its
private wealth presence in New York and Florida.
The Minneapolis-based bank hired former U.S. Trust and Citi
Private Bank veteran Joel Yudenfreund to its Private Client
Reserve team in Palm Beach, Florida. Yudenfreund joined the bank
as a wealth management strategist in a new role created to help
expand the company's South Florida market.
"We have one for each region, where they can attract clients
on their own," U.S. Bank's Heidi Steiger said on Wednesday.
Steiger, who oversees the East region of U.S. Bank's
high-net-worth Private Client Reserve unit, said she saw
Yudenfreund's deep client relationships and specialized
background in law as huge assets.
"We're at a moment where clients are looking for an
institution that will be very proactive and very personalized in
their approach," Steiger said. "From the standpoint of a legal
expertise, he has a broad-based knowledge to work with clients
on specialized planning."
U.S. Bank also recruited veteran manager Raymond Radigan to
join its New York office to serve as a managing director of
trust for the Private Client Reserve's Atlantic region.
In his previous role at Bank of America, Radigan oversaw the
administration of trust accounts in New York for U.S. Trust, the
bank's private wealth management division.
Radigan said his decision to move over to U.S. Bank was in
part due to the potential he saw in expanding the company's
presence along the East Coast.
"I thought it was a great opportunity to leverage the
resources of U.S. Bank," Radigan said.
While he will primarily oversee trust activity in the U.S.
Bank's Florida and New York markets, Radigan will also be
involved in business development along the East Coast and work
to bolster the company's private client base across the region.
"Our private bank presence is primarily in New York and
Florida, but we're looking at all meaningful opportunities in
between," Radigan said. "Our job is to spread the word."
U.S. Bank's Private Client Reserve, a division of the bank's
Wealth Management Group, caters to high-net-worth clients with
$1 million or more in investable assets.
(Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York; editing by Matthew Lewis)