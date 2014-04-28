Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
WASHINGTON The U.S. Federal Reserve on Monday said Bank of America had to redo a capital plan it had submitted as part of the Fed's annual stress tests, and that it told the bank to suspend any raises in shareholder capital distribution.
Bank of America had disclosed it had incorrectly reported data used in the calculation of regulatory capital ratios, and submitted those as inputs for the stress tests, the Fed said.
The bank had to resubmit its capital plan within 30 days, and correct the errors, but the Fed said it could still extend that period.
"Until receiving notice that the Federal Reserve has not objected to the new capital plan, Bank of America will not be able to increase its capital distributions, including those increases approved during the (stress tests)," the Fed said.
(Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Susan Heavey)
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.