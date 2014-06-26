Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) is laying off 540 workers at its loss-making legacy assets and servicing business, which handles delinquent mortgage loans.
The job cuts would affect about 60 percent of employees at the unit's Charlotte, North Carolina, office who have received 60 days notice, bank spokesman Dan Frahm told Reuters.
Net losses at its Legacy Assets & Servicing business widened by $2.7 billion to $4.9 billion in the three months ended March 31, 2014 compared to the same period in 2013, according to the company's quarterly filing. (bit.ly/1yPgQTI)
Employees would have the option to apply for other jobs at the bank, including 150 positions at the Charlotte call center and another 250 open positions in Charlotte, the spokesman said.
The job cuts were first reported by the Charlotte Observer.
(Reporting By Aurindom Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Eric Walsh)
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.