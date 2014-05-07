Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
CHARLOTTE, North Carolina Bank Of America Corp (BAC.N) shareholders voted in line with management at the bank's annual meeting on Wednesday, with 93 percent supporting the executive compensation plan.
Shareholders also approved the election of board members and ratified PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the bank's auditor, but rejected several proposals sponsored by investors.
At the meeting, management discussed the bank's recent $4 billion error in calculating capital needs. Chief Executive Brian Moynihan called the mistake "disappointing" and Chairman Chad Holliday said the bank's "goal is zero errors all the time."
(Reporting by Peter Rudegeair in Charlotte, North Carolina; writing by Lauren Tara LaCapra in New York, Editing by Franklin Paul)
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.