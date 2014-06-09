Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
DUBLIN Fairfax Financial (FFH.TO) Chief Executive Prem Watsa plans to retain his stake in Bank of Ireland (BKIR.I) "for the long term", despite an announcement on Monday that investment ally Wilbur Ross planned to sell out.
Bank of Ireland's second largest private shareholder with 5.8 percent, Watsa bought into the bank alongside Ross in 2011 and sold part of his stake with Ross in March.
"We will continue to hold our shares of the bank for the long-term," Watsa said in an email to Reuters.
"It is our understanding that Wilbur's decision to sell is entirely unrelated to the business or future prospects of Bank of Ireland," he said.

FRANKFURT PSA Group's acquisition of General Motors division Opel gives the French carmaker greater scale to pursue global expansion plans, family shareholder Jean-Philippe Peugeot told German paper Welt am Sonntag.
FRANKFURT A large Porsche SE stake owned by former Volkswagen chairman Ferdinand Piech may be bought by other members of the Porsche and Piech clans before May 30, German weekly Bild am Sonntag said.