Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
LONDON U.S. billionaire Wilbur Ross, who has decided to sell his 5 percent stake in Bank of Ireland (BoI) (BKIR.I) to reduce the concentration of his holdings in the banking sector, told Reuters he believes the bank is "on the right track".
This is "definitely not a negative comment on BoI or Ireland. Both are clearly on the right track," Ross said in an emailed message after Deutsche Bank announced it was to sell Ross's stake.
"Some of our other holdings have trading restrictions so this was the logical choice," he said. Fellow shareholder Fairfax Financial (FFH.TO) "was aware of the trade but did not participate in it," he said.
He said an EU rule that prohibits bank board members from serving on more than three other boards was also a factor.
FRANKFURT PSA Group's acquisition of General Motors division Opel gives the French carmaker greater scale to pursue global expansion plans, family shareholder Jean-Philippe Peugeot told German paper Welt am Sonntag.
FRANKFURT A large Porsche SE stake owned by former Volkswagen chairman Ferdinand Piech may be bought by other members of the Porsche and Piech clans before May 30, German weekly Bild am Sonntag said.