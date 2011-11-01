BB&T Corp (BBT.N) will buy Florida-based BankAtlantic Bancorp Inc's BBX.N bank subsidiary with $3.3 billion in deposits, the companies said.

BB&T said on Tuesday it will pay an estimated premium of $301 million above the net asset value of BankAtlantic at the closing. That represents about a 9 percent premium to September 30 balances.

The deal is the latest for Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based BB&T, which has been searching for a purchase over the last year.

BB&T Chief Executive Kelly King has said repeatedly the bank -- one of the strongest regional lenders through the financial crisis and recession -- would look to buy weaker rivals.

"It's not a very risky deal because they're cherry-picking assets and deposits," said Jefferson Harralson, bank analyst with Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Inc.

The sale includes $2.1 billion in loans.

But BB&T will not assume any BankAtlantic Bancorp obligations, nonperforming loans or other criticized assets as part of the deal.

BB&T said it expects the deal to be accretive to earnings per share in 2012.

The deal will add 78 branches to its network and expand its franchise in the Miami market, boosting its deposit market share to sixth from 14th, BB&T said.

In an interview with Reuters, BB&T Chief Financial Officer Daryl Bible said the deal reflects the bank's long-term optimism on Florida growth.

The state was hard-hit by the U.S. housing market's collapse in 2007.

(Reporting by David Henry in New York and Joe Rauch in Charlotte, North Carolina; Editing by Derek Caney and Gerald E. McCormick)