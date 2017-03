The headquarters of Spanish nationalised saving bank Bankia is seen at dusk in Madrid October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID Spanish nationalized lender Bankia (BKIA.MC) said on Thursday it had sold a loan portfolio worth 772 million euros ($976.4 million), almost all of which was comprised of non-performing loans.

In a statement, Bankia said the sale of the portfolio, divided into two separate packages, would allow the bank to reduce its bad loans ratio and would also free up resources for fresh lending.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by David Holmes)