MADRID Spanish lender Bankia (BKIA.MC) reported annual profit hurt by provisions put aside to cover potential compensation claims linked to its 2011 stock market listing which was followed one year later by a state bail-out.

Its 2014 net profit came in at 747 million euros after the bank, as expected, set aside provisions of 312 million euros ($349 million) for any payout linked to the initial public offering.

That profit figure represented a 22 percent rise from the year before, the lender said.

Bankia reported a 14 percent rise in net interest income - broadly what a bank earns on assets minus what it pays out on deposits - to 2.9 billion euros, in line with analysts' expectations.

The bank said late on Friday it would make its first-ever dividend payment, for the 2014 business year, as it attempts to put its troubled past behind it and pay back some of the funds from its 22.5 billion euro state bail-out.

Paying a dividend is a significant step because it means giving money back to the state as a shareholder, Bankia Chairman Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri said on Friday.

Bankia reported improving credit quality on its loan books, with bad loans as a percentage of total loans standing at 12.9 percent against 14.7 percent a year ago. But the ratio is still above the average for Spanish banks.

Hundreds of thousands of small investors who bought shares in the stock market listing lost money when Bankia had to ask for a state bail-out at the height of the euro zone debt crisis.

The 312 million euros taken as an impairment against Bankia's 2014 results equate to the lender's total contribution to potential liabilities, as estimated by the state.

The bank had said on Friday that it would take on the first 40 percent of total costs currently estimated at 780 million euros - or 312 million euros - while its parent company BFA would assume the remaining 60 percent if necessary.

Bankia said on Saturday that BFA had provisioned the whole of the 780 million euros against its 2014 results.

