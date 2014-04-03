Albertsons held preliminary merger talks with Sprouts: Bloomberg
NEW YORK Grocery business Albertsons Cos held preliminary talks to merge with Sprouts Farmers Market Inc , Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the situation.
Bank of America Corp is in talks to may pay more than $800 million to settle allegations by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau that it forced customers to sign up for extra credit-card products, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The settlement could be announced in the coming days, the Journal said. (link.reuters.com/muz28v)
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
NEW YORK Grocery business Albertsons Cos held preliminary talks to merge with Sprouts Farmers Market Inc , Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the situation.
BADEN BADEN, Germany Wary of their first official encounter with U.S. President Donald Trump's blustery trade agenda, the world's top finance officials were relieved to find new Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin polite and business-like over the weekend.
U.S. electronic payments company MoneyGram International Inc has offered to share confidential information with peer Euronet Worldwide Inc , after the latter made a $1 billion acquisition offer, people familiar with the matter said.