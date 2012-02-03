Bank of America Corp's (BAC.N) home loans president is retiring this month after a 34-year career that concluded with the Herculean task of overseeing the bank's troubled mortgage operations.

Barbara Desoer's departure had been expected after the bank said in October that the bank was merging the business of making new mortgage loans into the consumer banking business under co-chief operating officer David Darnell. A year ago, the bank created a separate unit for its troubled mortgage loans and placed it under another executive.

Former Chief Executive Officer Ken Lewis tapped Desoer, 59, to run the combined mortgage unit after the bank's 2008 purchase of struggling subprime lender Countrywide Financial. From 2008-2011, the bank's combined mortgage business lost more than $30 billion as the bank took loan losses and set aside reserves to cover investor demands that the bank buy back soured loans.

Under Desoer, the bank ended Countrywide's origination of subprime loans, reached settlements with regulators over the lender's alleged abuses and added thousands of workers to assist struggling homeowners. But the bank is still working through its mortgage problems, including a pending effort to reach a settlement with state and federal officials over foreclosure abuses.

In an interview Friday, Desoer said she was confident she "added value" in the variety of leadership roles she has held at the company. She joined California-based BankAmerica Corp in 1977 and later held consumer products and technology and operations roles. She was considered a potential CEO candidate before Brian Moynihan succeeded Lewis in January 2010.

Desoer praised Moynihan's decision to fold home loans into the consumer bank, saying it was a "bold move" designed to make the company more focused on customers, rather than specific products. In the past year, the bank has fallen to fourth in home loan originations from second after it stopped buying loans from smaller banks.

"It's part of the strategy," Desoer said. "With the capital requirements imposed on the industry, (Moynihan) wants the bank's capital focused on our 50 million customers ... not third parties."

Desoer said she plans to remain on the advisory council of the Haas School of Business at the University of California at Berkeley and a board member at the Anderson School of Management at the University of California at Los Angeles. She'll also take time to consider other opportunities, she said.

(Reporting By Rick Rothacker in Charlotte. N.C.)