Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) said it appointed Michael White as a director to its board, effective immediately.

White, 64, an advisory partner for Trian Fund Management, recently retired as chairman and CEO of satellite TV provider DirecTV and was formerly CEO of PepsiCo International.

